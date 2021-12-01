$1.66 EPS Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.79. 555,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $149.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

