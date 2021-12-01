SynLev Tops 24 Hour Volume of $714,432.00 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. SynLev has a market cap of $125,665.86 and $714,432.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SynLev coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SynLev has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00235817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00089001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SynLev (SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

