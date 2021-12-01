Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.610-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $826 million-$832 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.74 million.Elastic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.
ESTC stock traded down $16.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,079. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.15. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.38.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.37.
About Elastic
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
