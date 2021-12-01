Juggernaut (JGN) Price Tops $1.12

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. Juggernaut has a market cap of $44.35 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00235817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00089001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

