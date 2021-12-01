Digitex (DGTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $848,152.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00235817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00089001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

