Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

ECOM stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. 254,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,494. The company has a market capitalization of $726.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,732,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 114,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 273,447 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.