HashCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $413,806.40 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $413,806.40 and approximately $31,686.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00235817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00089001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

