Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$68.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAR.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

TSE CAR.UN traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$56.34. 377,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,093. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

