Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.11 million and approximately $221,773.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00064342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.86 or 0.07940879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.71 or 0.99819815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,257,760 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars.

