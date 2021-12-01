Analysts Set Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Target Price at $26.20

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 116,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,334. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $209,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $74,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,596,000. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $10,274,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.