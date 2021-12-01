SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Down 46.5% in November

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 225.2 days.

OTCMKTS SMTGF traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. 4,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

