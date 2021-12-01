SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Down 46.5% in November

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 225.2 days.

OTCMKTS SMTGF traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. 4,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

