Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 35.8% in November

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. 53,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360,000.00 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

