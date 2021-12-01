Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 303.0 days.

SEYMF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 624. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEYMF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

