Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.9% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 190,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 60,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.95. The company has a market capitalization of $223.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.50 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

