1,206,460 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,206,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $65,607,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 11.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.60. 223,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,831,445. The stock has a market cap of $209.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.