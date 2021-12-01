Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.25.

A number of research firms have commented on TRZ. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

TRZ traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 157,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,724. The firm has a market cap of C$163.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.27.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.44) by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$12.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -5.1600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

