PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.250-$9.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.06 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion.PVH also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.940-$1.940 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. 1,891,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. PVH has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.15.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

