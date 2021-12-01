Brokerages Expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Therapeutics.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ SMMT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 80,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,718. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $478.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 329,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.