Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,880.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.62 or 0.07975752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.35 or 0.00362774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $567.15 or 0.00997098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00083412 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.99 or 0.00406095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.13 or 0.00402821 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOKIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.