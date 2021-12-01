Mango Markets Trading Up 3.3% This Week (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges. Mango Markets has a market cap of $310.47 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00064171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00095286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.39 or 0.07912057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.55 or 0.99817879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021615 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

