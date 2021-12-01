Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35-0.41 EPS.
NYSE CLS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.
About Celestica
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.