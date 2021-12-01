Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35-0.41 EPS.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

