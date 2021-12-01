Secret (SCRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.70 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Secret has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $887.15 million and $9.70 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $5.92 or 0.00010390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

