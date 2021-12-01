British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of BTLCY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. 285,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. British Land has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

