ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Short Interest Update

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 1,735,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,645.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICCGF shares. Danske downgraded shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

ICCGF stock remained flat at $$61.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99. ICA Gruppen AB has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

