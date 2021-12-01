IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,400 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the October 31st total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IWGFF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,254. IWG has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

