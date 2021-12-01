USDX (USDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005967 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007692 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.