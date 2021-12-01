V-ID (VIDT) Tops One Day Volume of $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001247 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003400 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044321 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00235353 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007855 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00088508 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.