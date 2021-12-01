Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.730-$7.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC reiterated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.67.

SNPS stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.75. 1,139,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,893. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $361.22.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

