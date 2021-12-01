MarketPeak (PEAK) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00235353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00088508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEAKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.