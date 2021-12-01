Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $681.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $681.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $839.00 million and the lowest is $564.40 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $278.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,105. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.