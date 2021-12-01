Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.27). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

