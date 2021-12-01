The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7817 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

BNS stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. 3,084,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,766. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

