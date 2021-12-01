Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Saratoga Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment has a payout ratio of 92.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

SAR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $327.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SAR. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

