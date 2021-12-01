Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Down 37.2% in November

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the October 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEV remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. Gores Holdings VII has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 64.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,611,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 633,776 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 6,154.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 997,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 981,160 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 47.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 479,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 692,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

