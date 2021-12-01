Fundamentun LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Amundi purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPM stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.88. 202,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,044,572. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.