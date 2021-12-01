G&S Capital LLC Sells 140 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,774. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.17. The company has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

