New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Target were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Target by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,600 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,897. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.29 and its 200 day moving average is $245.20. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

