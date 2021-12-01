Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.51 and a 200-day moving average of $345.33. The company has a market capitalization of $902.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.