Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $66.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,904.62. 25,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,855.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,688.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

