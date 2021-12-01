Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 1,347 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.8% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 70,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.05. The stock has a market cap of $418.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.42.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

