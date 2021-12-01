Insider Buying: Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $15,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of RC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. 468,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.78.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 72.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 34.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 151,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 417.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 145,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 148.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
