Insider Buying: Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $15,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. 468,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 72.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 34.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 151,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 417.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 145,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 148.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.