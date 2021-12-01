SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Frank Gambino Sells 6,877 Shares

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Gambino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SpartanNash alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of SpartanNash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 253,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.