Insider Buying: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Acquires 4,202 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Howard G. Roberts bought 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $62,105.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. 8,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 7.10%.
About Affinity Bancshares
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.
