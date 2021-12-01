Insider Buying: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Acquires 4,202 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Howard G. Roberts bought 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $62,105.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. 8,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

