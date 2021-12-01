West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Acquires $31,850.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick J. Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. 22,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,561. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $504.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 157.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.