FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the October 31st total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FGF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 99,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. FG Financial Group has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $9.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FG Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

