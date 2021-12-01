Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. 83,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,180. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 2,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $55,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

