Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.02 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.27.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.69. 683,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.05.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

