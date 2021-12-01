Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.02 million.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.27.
NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.69. 683,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.05.
In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
