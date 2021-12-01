FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 212,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FedNat stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 383,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,804. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.86. FedNat has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06). FedNat had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The business had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedNat will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FedNat by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of FedNat by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

