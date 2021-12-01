Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the October 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:ACH traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 207,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

