Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce sales of $48.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $67.10 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $40.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $219.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $2,190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $1,767,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 492.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 107,619 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.21. 12,955,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,163. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

